Cudos Partners with Zero Services to Accelerate Project Artemis Testing: Details

News
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 12:17
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New partnership is inked as Cudos testing enlarges its validators' base
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Cudos, a leading decentralized cloud storage and computations platform, accelerates its stress testing approaching the mainnet launch of its solutions.

Better validation experience with Zero Services

According to its latest official announcement, Cudos has entered into a long-term strategic alliance with European managed services and co-location vendor Zero Services.

Within this collaboration, the two will work on better onboarding mechanisms for new validators of Cudos decentralized network.

Zero Services co-location instruments include computational power, connectivity and hardware renting. As such, Zero Services tools will be a go-to solution for Cudos' validators.

Pete Hill, VP of Sales, Cudos, stresses that with Zero Services, every enthusiast of the Cudos Network will enjoy a holistic experience running his/her own node:

In Zero Services, we have secured an experienced and reputable hosting provider that fully manages the validator node for the operator. Their team has also joined our validator community on Discord, offering assistance and advice to those running their own nodes. They truly embody the blockchain ethos of "Community" and we are proud to unveil them as a partner.

Building multi-chain L1/L2 computations and oracle platform

Denis Pavlak, CEO of Zero Services GmbH, is sure that this partnership will be game-changing for bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and traditional businesses:

We are very excited about our new partnership with Cudos, as we are constantly looking for decentralised storage and computing projects, which will offer products with a vision to connect blockchain with the traditional business world. Moreover, Cudos empowers an efficient use of computational resources and unites this with decentralisation for additional security to the network.

By Q4, 2021, Cudos developed a cross-chain computational platform that is integrated with a number of mainstream smart contract platforms, including Ethereum, Algorand, Polkadot and Cosmos.

