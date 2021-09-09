Cudos Decentralized Cloud Platform to Provide Elrond with dApps Hosting

All apps that are active on the Cudos computing layer can now be seamlessly connected to Elrond high-performance blockchain

With their new partnership, Elrond Network and Cudos are set to empower their clients with a two-layer interoperability mechanism.

Cudos for computations, Elrond for settlement

According to the official announcement shared by the Elrond team in its social media channels, the platform has entered into a long-term partnership with Cudos, a decentralized computation network.

As such, all applications that are up and running on Cudos can get connected to Elrond Network to ensure secure and low-latency settlement of contracts.

Therefore, within the new system, Cudos acts as a computational layer, while Elrond Network should be thought of as a settlement layer.

Elrond developers can now leverage Cudos Compute resources, i.e., connect any WebAssembly, container or virtual machine workload to a distributed network with over 300,000 users.

Beniamin Mincu, CEO of Elrond Network, stresses that it is their holistic approach to sophisticated infrastructure systems that allows them to accomplish true decentralization:

True decentralization needs to happen both at the settlement layer, from centralized financial systems to the blockchain, and at the compute layer, from centralized data centers to distribute compute networks. Platforms such as Cudos can efficiently complement the Elrond Network to offer true end-to-end decentralization.

Token bridge goes live

Matt Hawkins, founder and CEO of Cudos, emphasizes the crucial importance of the new collaboration for developers' experience:

We're excited to connect to a great developer community that shares our passion for Rust. We look forward to exploring these synergies and provide Elrond developers with access to the fast and efficient Cudos distributed compute platform.

As another step in this cooperation, a batch of Cudos tokens will be bridged to the Elrond Network in the form of Elrond Standard Digital Token (ESDT).

With this transfer, Cudos users will be able to participate in every element of Elrond's DeFi Maiar.