Bitcoin (BTC) Records Major Volume Reversal, XRP Doesn't Really Need $2, Did Ethereum (ETH) Forget About $2,000?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With a notable increase in volume and a robust bounce off the $82,000 support, Bitcoin is displaying early indications of a bullish turnaround. Bitcoin has increased to $84,469 with a 2.34% intraday gain. The price action indicates that there may be building momentum for a wider reversal, but there is still a crucial level that needs to be broken. The increase in trading volume is the most significant signal of the day, not just the price movement.

The volume of Bitcoin has been continuously dropping over the last few days, suggesting waning interest. Nonetheless a noticeable volume spike on the most recent candle indicates fresh buying pressure and perhaps the start of accumulation. Bitcoin is currently facing resistance at the 200-day EMA (black line), a historically significant threshold that frequently indicates whether the cryptocurrency is in a long-term uptrend or a downtrend. The beginning of a new bullish cycle could be signaled by a clean breakout above this level, preferably supported by sustained volume strength.

The RSI's behavior, which is rising but not yet overbought and is currently trading at 47.3, adds to the optimism. As a result, Bitcoin has plenty of space to rise without experiencing sudden exhaustion. In order to confirm a bullish reversal, Bitcoin must break above the 200 EMA as well as the next important resistance cluster, which is located between $88,000 and $89,000, and is indicated by the 50 and 100 EMAs. If that happens, the road to $95,000 and beyond might become accessible again.

XRP might need it

Although a decline below a psychological threshold such as $2 may appear bearish at first, XRP's recent activity suggests otherwise. The asset swiftly recovered after touching the historically significant 200-day EMA, indicating that a possible bullish reversal is imminent. It is an indication of a bullish reversal of the descending wedge pattern that XRP has been forming over the last few weeks. The price briefly dropped below the $2 line on March 30, reaching as low as $2.06.

Advertisement

At press time, XRP was up $2.18 after buyers jumped in, forcefully close to the 200 EMA, indicating a robust intraday recovery of 4 points to 38 percent. A strong support in previous correction phases, the 200 EMA frequently signals the end of local downtrends and the beginning of fresh bullish waves. If past trends are any guide, this most recent 200 EMA touch may serve as the basis for a fresh upward trend, particularly if volume rises in tandem with the bounce.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) has risen above 43 once more, indicating increasing bullish momentum and avoiding oversold territory. The 50-day EMA ($2.31) and the upper edge of the descending wedge ($2.50) are the next resistance areas to keep an eye on if XRP keeps rising.

To put it briefly, traders may have been concerned when XRP fell below $2, but the recovery at the 200 EMA presents a more positive picture. The likelihood of a long-term recovery rises as long as XRP stays above this crucial moving average, which could pave the way toward a break out of the months-long decline. If this bounce has any real legs, the next few days will be critical.

Ethereum's forgotten goal

Ethereum is testing the psychologically significant $2,000 mark once more, but even with today's 3.38% price increase, it still trails other significant assets like Bitcoin and XRP, which have both displayed more convincing indications of bullish momentum. Ethereum has recovered from recent lows and is currently trading at about $2,015, but the chart makes it clear that ETH is still trapped in a larger downward trend.

Ethereum is still having trouble regaining important resistance levels, in contrast to Bitcoin, which is pushing against its 200 EMA and appears ready for a bullish breakout, and XRP, which recovered well from the $2 support level. Indicating that bulls are hesitant, the volume on ETH's most recent bounce was respectable but unimpressive. As resistance zones, the moving averages — particularly the 50 and 100 EMAs — continue to slope downward.

ETH is currently getting closer to the $2,225-2,255 range, which is the next significant test for a possible breakout. If bulls are unable to push past that point, Ethereum may drop back into the $1,800 range, making its $2,000 milestone merely a temporary high. When compared to BTC and XRP, which have entered neutral or slightly bullish zones, Ethereum's RSI, which is currently at 41, is much lower and still in bearish territory.

The relative weakness and lack of buying conviction of ETH are highlighted by this underperformance. Ethereum and other altcoins might rise in a larger market rally, but based on its recent price action, it might not be at the forefront of the movement. Questions still surround whether ETH has the strength to regain the bullish spotlight or whether it has truly forgotten about $2,000 until it breaks and holds above $2,250.