Cryptocurrency Platform Vexel Announces Crypto-to-Fiat Processing Service Along with P2P Telegram Bot

Vexel bridges the gap between fiat and cryptocurrencies with its new payment processing service

Cryptocurrency platform Vexel, which simultaneously functions as a cryptocurrency exchange, e-wallet, and payment service, has added support for crypto-to-fiat payment processing, according to the company's latest announcement. Its customers are now able to deposit or withdraw money through a wire transfer in their personal account.

Vexel states that the ability to register with the website was one of the top requests among its users. This makes it a whole lot easier to interact with the service.

The registration process is very straightforward — it only requires filling out a simple form with your login, password, and e-mail address. After that, you can create a new account with any supported currency.

While users can create a Vexel anonymous and without registration, which is one of the main selling points of the platform, there is mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) for those who want to deposit or withdraw fiat money via a bank transfer. You can create invoices in any currency to pay them with crypto later.

The company also reveals that it will soon support withdrawing funds to Visa/MasterCard credit cards in USD around the world.

To top that off, Vexel will debut a peer-to-peer Telegram bot that will allow buyers and sellers to make transactions without third-party services and fees.

As reported by U.Today, the company introduced QR code payments and its own exchange back in 2019.