Cryptocurrency Exchange Service ChangeNOW Partners with a New Fiat Provider

ChangeNOW has partnered with a fiat provider Coinify, thus making it more convenient to purchase crypto with credit cards and bank transfers

Registration-free cryptocurrency exchange service ChangeNOW has picked Coinify to act as its new virtual currency provider. It has been stated in the announcement issued on Dec, 21.

The partnership provides the exchange’s users with one more option for credit card purchases.

Seamless crypto purchases

ChangeNOW allows its users to convert Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a slew of other altcoins into fiat. It accepts debit/credit cards as well as pre-paid cards issued by Mastercard and Visa.

The service doesn’t charge anything extra -- network fees and exchange expenses are already included in the rate.

The process of exchanging cash into crypto is rather straightforward. One has to specify the dollar amount of money that will be converted and the recipient’s cryptocurrency wallet.

From now on, when making a purchase, ChangeNOW users can pick either Coinify or Simplex to process their payment.

More fiat providers

In its blog post, ChangeNOW states that it is open to partnering with more fiat providers to improve its payment options:

“ChangeNOW is always open to new partnerships; we seek to collaborate with the best platforms and services on the market, so that our customers enjoy a broad range of crypto tools. We are planning to partner up with more fiat providers in the future, improving payment and trading options.

It is worth noting that ChangeNOW is now a cryptocurrency exchange itself. The service aggregates the best exchange rates that can be found across major trading platforms. Thanks to that, they often come up with the most lucrative offers.