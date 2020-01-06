Crypto-Friendly Partner of Booking.com That Accepts BTC, BCH, XRP Increased Its Revenue By 33 %

Many merchants are still wondering, whether the accepting of crypto worth it. The case of Travala, Uber-like booking agency, can show the benefits of thiis solution.

Hotels booking agency Travala, which is among the pioneers of a cryptocurrency adoption in Uber-like residence booking, shared its last monthly report of 2019. It looks like their progress in Q4, 2019 was brilliant!

Profits of Crypto Adoption: More Deals, Higher Average Price

According to the report, 1,528 room-nights were booked via Travala in December, 2019. It represents a more than 15% increase over November, when 1,326 room nights were booked.

Image: https://news.bitcoin.com/travala-scores-33-revenue-growth-with-60-of-bookings-paid-with-crypto/

It is possible to say that Travala's focus on crypto payments is true 'slam dunk'. Last month more than 60% of all Travala's bookings were paid using cryptocurrencies.



Bitcoin remains the most popular payment tool as 28% of payments are conducted through this blockchain. Travala's native AVA token and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hold the second and the third position respectively.

Booking.com on Blockchain

Launched back in 2018, Travala booking platform demonstrates a textbook example of how the 'real-world' sector can successfully tokenize its business model. In November, 2019 the platform officially announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with the publicly traded giant, Booking.com

At the moment, Tralava accepts 20+ crypto tokens, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, Binance Coin as well as GUSD, DAI and TUSD stablecoins. Also, the platform issued its native AVA token on NEO platform.

Have you ever thought about a hotel's room booking by crypto? Tell us your story in Comments section!