BTC
2.55%
7547.38
ETH
4.13%
141.03
LTC
3.18%
44.71
EOS
3.68%
2.79
XRP
12.53%
0.2191
ADA
4.56%
0.03623
NEO
6.34%
9.622
TRX
5.17%
0.01423
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Crypto-Friendly Partner of Booking.com That Accepts BTC, BCH, XRP Increased Its Revenue By 33 %

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Many merchants are still wondering, whether the accepting of crypto worth it. The case of Travala, Uber-like booking agency, can show the benefits of thiis solution.

Cover image via u.today
Contents

Hotels booking agency Travala, which is among the pioneers of a cryptocurrency adoption in Uber-like residence booking, shared its last monthly report of 2019. It looks like their progress in Q4, 2019 was brilliant!

Profits of Crypto Adoption: More Deals, Higher Average Price

According to the report, 1,528 room-nights were booked via Travala in December, 2019. It represents a more than 15% increase over November, when 1,326 room nights were booked.

Travala Increased Its Revenue in 2019
Image: https://news.bitcoin.com/travala-scores-33-revenue-growth-with-60-of-bookings-paid-with-crypto/ 

It is possible to say that Travala's focus on crypto payments is true 'slam dunk'. Last month more than 60% of all Travala's bookings were paid using cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin remains the most popular payment tool as 28% of payments are conducted through this blockchain. Travala's native AVA token and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hold the second and the third position respectively.

Booking.com on Blockchain

Launched back in 2018, Travala booking platform demonstrates a textbook example of how the 'real-world' sector can successfully tokenize its business model. In November, 2019 the platform officially announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with the publicly traded giant, Booking.com

Must Read
Crypto-Friendly Travala Initiates Strategic Partnership with Booking.com Giant - READ MORE

At the moment, Tralava accepts 20+ crypto tokens, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, Binance Coin as well as GUSD, DAI and TUSD stablecoins. Also, the platform issued its native AVA token on NEO platform.

Have you ever thought about a hotel's room booking by crypto? Tell us your story in Comments section!

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Cryptocurrency Adoption

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Gold Price Inches Closer to $1,600 After Reaching Its Highest Level Since 2013

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Gold and Bitcoin remain on a tear as geopolitical tensions continue to worsen

Cover image via 123rf.com

The price of gold has recently surged to its highest level in nearly seven years due to the growing demand for safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical headwinds. 

One ounce of the precious metal is currently trading at $1,573 after reaching an intraday high of $1,590. This was a typical reaction of safe-haven assets. It is worth noting that gold is up by almost eight percent since November 2019, and touching $1,600 seems like a sealed deal at this point. 

Gold Price
image by @graddhybpc

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,000 in Iran as Mike Novogratz Calls BTC 'Digital Gold' - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, gold and Bitcoin started to rally after Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by a US strike that was authorized by President Donald Trump himself. This instantly exacerbated US-Iran tensions that continued to intensify with Iranian officials promising "severe retaliation."   

“We found that spikes in geopolitical tensions lead to higher gold prices when they are severe enough to cause currency debasement,” said Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs.

Gold bug Peter Schiff recently took to Twitter to reassure investors that the current rally is more than "safe-haven buying." 

Must Read
Bitcoin Alchemy: BTC Turns 100 Grams of Gold into Eight Tons - READ MORE

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which is considered to be a risk-on asset, fails to budge after an impressive streak of gains. The widely tracked stock market index has dropped to 3,231. Schiff believes that US equities are driven by "reckless" Federal Reserve policies. 

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Join our Telegram channel!
#Gold Price

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website