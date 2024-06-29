Advertisement
    Crucial TREAT Alert Issued by SHIB Team to Community: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu executive issued important warning to SHIB army about TREAT tokens
    Sat, 29/06/2024 - 13:36
    Contents
    SHIB’s official marketing lead, Lucie, has taken to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to warn the vast global Shiba Inu community about the risks they are facing at the moment. In particular, risks relate to the TREAT token - mainly because it has not been released yet.

    Lucie shares another TREAT warning

    Besides, Lucie admitted that this week she has been “on a break from crypto.” Lucie once again reminded the SHIB army that the TREAT token has not been launched by Shiba Inu developers yet.

    This warning is not the first and not even the second one made by Lucie and other members of the SHIB team recently. The reason for this frequently repeated warnings from them is the fact that scammers continue to target unaware users of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, offering to buy their fake TREAT tokens.

    This token will serve multiple purposes, and one of them will be providing liquidity for the SHI stablecoin, which is also currently in the works at the moment. Curiously, Forbes has published an article about TREAT, stating that the coin is in circulation already. Still, the Shiba Inu team keeps reminding the community from time to time that TREAT has not been finished or released as yet.

    Nothing SHIB team can do about scams

    In social media posts published recently, SHIB team members strongly advise that users do thorough data checks of tokens related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem and its layer-2 solution, Shibarium.

    These tokens are often launched on ShibaSwap, and since this is a decentralized exchange, they cannot just shut down any scam tokens released on it.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
