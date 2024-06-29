Crucial TREAT Alert Issued by SHIB Team to Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

SHIB’s official marketing lead, Lucie, has taken to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to warn the vast global Shiba Inu community about the risks they are facing at the moment. In particular, risks relate to the TREAT token - mainly because it has not been released yet.

Lucie shares another TREAT warning

Besides, Lucie admitted that this week she has been “on a break from crypto.” Lucie once again reminded the SHIB army that the TREAT token has not been launched by Shiba Inu developers yet.

This warning is not the first and not even the second one made by Lucie and other members of the SHIB team recently. The reason for this frequently repeated warnings from them is the fact that scammers continue to target unaware users of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, offering to buy their fake TREAT tokens.

Hi 💚🍀

This week I wasn’t very active as I'm officially on a break from crypto.



So…



I purchased this beautiful item because this isn’t just a job for me, it's about love and conviction.



It has devil horns and a pirate patch, and deals an impressive 24 spell damage (4 x 6).… pic.twitter.com/xEypfVOhBg — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) June 29, 2024

This token will serve multiple purposes, and one of them will be providing liquidity for the SHI stablecoin, which is also currently in the works at the moment. Curiously, Forbes has published an article about TREAT, stating that the coin is in circulation already. Still, the Shiba Inu team keeps reminding the community from time to time that TREAT has not been finished or released as yet.

Nothing SHIB team can do about scams

In social media posts published recently, SHIB team members strongly advise that users do thorough data checks of tokens related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem and its layer-2 solution, Shibarium.

These tokens are often launched on ShibaSwap, and since this is a decentralized exchange, they cannot just shut down any scam tokens released on it.