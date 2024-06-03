Advertisement
AD

    Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shib Army member passes on a major warning from the SHIB team to the community about fake tokens, including TREAT
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 8:26
    Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu community member @Digarch has published a post on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share a warning sent to the SHIB army by a SHIB Discord admin.

    In the meantime, the SHIB token price has managed to stage a recovery of 3.66% today.

    Crucial SHIB token warning goes to community

    The above-mentioned SHIB community member shared a screenshot from a message published on Discord by the Shiba Inu channel admin DaVinci. In this message, DaVinci warns the community that “deceitful individuals are launching tokens falsely claiming involvement with Shiba Inu developers and the future of Shibarium.”

    HOT Stories
    Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details
    Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details
    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon

    DaVinci further notes that these scammers have now changed the tactics they are employing, “moving from their misuse of Ryoshi Research mediums to the exploitation of Shiba State and the Canine code.” According to the message, these malicious actors have started adding the shib.io address to their scam videos in order to make them look for authentic and “lend false credibility to their schemes.” They are using the ShibaSwap dex now, judging by the hint left in the message.

    Nothing SHIB team can do except this

    The SHIB team represented by DaVinci has recommended that the SHIB army be extremely cautious and make sure they perform a thorough research before investing in any new SHIB-based tokens. They also made a reminder that the TREAT token, promised to launch by the team a long time ago, has not been released yet, while scammers may claim otherwise.

    Any tokens that are claimed to be associated with it, the message says, “are attempting to deceive and defraud the community.”

    Related
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 20:00
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Dropping Below $68,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    These tokens cannot be banned, the SHIB Discord admin explained, due to ShibaSwap’s decentralized nature. All the SHIB team can do now, per the message, is to “voice their strong disapproval of these scammers and their unethical practices.” 

    Recently, the Shiba Inu team and its mysterious lead developer Shytoshi Kusama announced the release of a new ShibaSwap version which is also bridged from the Ethereum network to Shibarium, this turning into a multichain platform and allowing users to move value between these two blockchains. In particular, the time of transferring BONE has dropped from days to less than an hour.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Scam #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old
    Jun 03, 2024 - 08:20
    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Jun 03, 2024 - 08:20
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Jun 03, 2024 - 08:20
    Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $TRUMP Presale: The next ICO offering real-world utility and impact
    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details
    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD