Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details

Shiba Inu community member @Digarch has published a post on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share a warning sent to the SHIB army by a SHIB Discord admin.

In the meantime, the SHIB token price has managed to stage a recovery of 3.66% today.

Crucial SHIB token warning goes to community

The above-mentioned SHIB community member shared a screenshot from a message published on Discord by the Shiba Inu channel admin DaVinci. In this message, DaVinci warns the community that “deceitful individuals are launching tokens falsely claiming involvement with Shiba Inu developers and the future of Shibarium.”

DaVinci further notes that these scammers have now changed the tactics they are employing, “moving from their misuse of Ryoshi Research mediums to the exploitation of Shiba State and the Canine code.” According to the message, these malicious actors have started adding the shib.io address to their scam videos in order to make them look for authentic and “lend false credibility to their schemes.” They are using the ShibaSwap dex now, judging by the hint left in the message.

Nothing SHIB team can do except this

The SHIB team represented by DaVinci has recommended that the SHIB army be extremely cautious and make sure they perform a thorough research before investing in any new SHIB-based tokens. They also made a reminder that the TREAT token, promised to launch by the team a long time ago, has not been released yet, while scammers may claim otherwise.

Any tokens that are claimed to be associated with it, the message says, “are attempting to deceive and defraud the community.”

These tokens cannot be banned, the SHIB Discord admin explained, due to ShibaSwap’s decentralized nature. All the SHIB team can do now, per the message, is to “voice their strong disapproval of these scammers and their unethical practices.”

Recently, the Shiba Inu team and its mysterious lead developer Shytoshi Kusama announced the release of a new ShibaSwap version which is also bridged from the Ethereum network to Shibarium, this turning into a multichain platform and allowing users to move value between these two blockchains. In particular, the time of transferring BONE has dropped from days to less than an hour.