    Shiba Inu Insider Shares Crucial Reminder With SHIB Community

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu team member issues important reminder to SHIB community
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 14:26
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie issued an important reminder to the SHIB community: the much-anticipated Treat token has not yet been launched.

    Lucie tweeted a screenshot of her Shiba Eternity gameplay, teasing the Shiba Inu community by asking: "Any Shiboshis around? Actively seeking treats for Shib? What’s your fighter for the TREAT?"

    However, Lucie reminds the Shiba Inu community that the Treat Token has not yet been launched. This reminder is crucial as scammers often take advantage of high anticipation and excitement within the crypto community to launch phishing attacks, fake token sales and other malicious activities. By reminding the community that the Treat token has not yet been launched, the Shiba Inu team aims to reduce the risk of such scams.

    As the community eagerly awaits further updates on the TREAT token, members are encouraged to stay informed through official channels.

    The reminder from the Shiba Inu team member is a call to remain vigilant and patient, ensuring that when the TREAT token does launch, it will be received with the same enthusiasm and support that has become synonymous with the Shiba Inu community.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.79% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002161. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Shiba Inu is showing a particularly bullish signal.

    Since May 27, the top 10 exchange wallets on the Shiba Inu network's holdings have decreased by 2.4%. Decreasing exchange supplies should be considered a good sign for bullish traders, Santiment added.

    In other news, DevourGO, a Web3 food delivery platform, now accepts SHIB with its Coinbase Commerce integration.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

