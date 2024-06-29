Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here's What He Means

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Investor Kiyosaki has made an important Bitcoin statement to the community
    Sat, 29/06/2024 - 8:30
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here’s What He Means
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Robert Kiyosaki, who is known for his active investments in Bitcoin and other highly speculative assets, as well as for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has published a lengthy tweet to talk about Bitcoin and other fast track investments.

    “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author talks about his business of educating beginning entrepreneurs and teaching them how to improve their “financial IQ” as he calls it. He talks about “fast track investments,” including Bitcoin and a new asset investing in which is going to be very profitable in the near future as it is useful for the environment and is likely to have a big demand.

    Fast track investments and Bitcoin, Lithium

    Robert Kiyosaki has told his audience about the “Rich Dad”’s “cashflow boardgame” that he sells to his customers. In this game, he stressed, investors prove their “financial IQ” and improve it. While talking about the game, he compared it to how things happen in real life too – people ““graduate” from the “Rat Race” to the “Fast Track”,” he wrote.

    Kiyosaki revealed that he himself has been betting on Fast Track investments more more than 30 years. They are “much more fun” and require a much higher “financial IQ” since they involve much more risk and promise much higher returns provided that an entrepreneur and his team are smart enough in this.

    Kiyosaki published a picture that was taken in Canada, where he and his partner Marin Katusa are sitting on a vein of Lithium worth $5 million.

    The financial guru and writer reminded his 2.5 million X audience that these days Lithium is a “hot new precious metal” and particularly Tesla has a high demand for it to make electric batteries for its e-vehicles. “Lithium helps save the planet,” Kiyosaki wrote, that is why this seems like a perfect investment asset for him. However, he does not forget about Bitcoin, saying that he keep repeating in every his interview: “Gold, Bitcoin, Lithium.”

    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 08:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin at $350,000 this summer, Kiyosaki says

    Earlier this month, Kiyosaki stunned the crypto community with a brave Bitcoin price prediction, saying that BTC may reach a whopping $350,000 by August this year.

    However, this week, he clarified that he prefers to buy BTC directly and will never invest in a spot Bitcoin ETF.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
