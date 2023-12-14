Advertisement
SEC Considering 8-12 Bitcoin ETFs, Gensler Cautious on Oversight

Alex Dovbnya
SEC Chair Gary Gensler is leading a pivotal review of 8-12 Bitcoin ETF applications
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 18:29
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing a series of applications for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to a recent CNBC interview with Chair Gary Gensler.    

This development marks a notable shift in the agency's stance since it is considering more than a dozen proposals from major asset managers, including BlackRock and Fidelity. 

This change in approach is influenced by recent court rulings that have urged the SEC to reassess its previous denials of similar applications.

The SEC's evolving stance 

The SEC's reconsideration of Bitcoin ETFs stems from judicial directives in the District of Columbia. These directives have compelled the agency to reevaluate its past decisions. This has opened the door to potential approvals. 

The applications under review include submissions from major asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity. This signals a growing interest in cryptocurrency from traditional financial institutions.

Concerns over crypto regulation and oversight  

However, the SEC's Chair maintains a cautious approach towards the cryptocurrency sector. He has stressed the need for stringent regulatory oversight. 

The primary concerns include the high prevalence of fraud, noncompliance with securities laws, and other legal frameworks, particularly those related to anti-money laundering. 

Gensler's cautious stance highlights the SEC's priority in ensuring robust regulatory mechanisms to safeguard investors and maintain market integrity in the face of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

