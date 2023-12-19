Advertisement
Bitcoin ETF Hopes Grow as Hashdex Meets SEC

Alex Dovbnya
Hashdex steps forward in its bid for Bitcoin ETF with pivotal meeting with SEC
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:05
Bitcoin ETF Hopes Grow as Hashdex Meets SEC
Hashdex, a prominent player in the digital assets space, has engaged with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding their Bitcoin ETF application. 

The meeting, which took place on Dec. 14, included members from both the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance and Division of Trading and Markets.

During the meeting, Hashdex presented its case for a Bitcoin ETF.

The discussion also involved NYSE Arca’s proposed rule change to list and trade shares of the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF, as detailed in a memorandum from the SEC.

This move comes as the crypto industry eagerly awaits the SEC's approval for the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

ETF race

The ongoing engagement between Hashdex and the SEC is definitely not an isolated event. 

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has recently updated its S-1 filing with new information about the mechanisms of its proposed Bitcoin ETF, identified by the ticker IBIT. 

ARK Invest and 21Shares have also updated their filings for a spot Bitcoin ETF, together with Wisdomtree.

Not certainty

The crypto community is hopeful for regulatory approval of a Bitcoin ETF, but some observers remain cautious.

The SEC has historically been hesitant to approve such products, and a rejection could be a major bearish catalyst.

#Bitcoin News
