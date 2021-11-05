lumenswap_lottery
Creaton Releases Decentralized Alternative for OnlyFans

News
Fri, 11/05/2021 - 14:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
With Creaton, content producers and curators can interact with their audience directly
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
While more and more teams are introducing blockchain-based alternatives for mainstream products, Creaton launches its "decentralized Patreon."

Creaton platform addresses replacing Patreon and OnlyFans with decentralized alternatives

Creaton protocol brings Web3.0 practices to the content distribution segment. With its distributed architecture, it allows creators to reach subscribers and viewers with no necessity to pay extremely high fees to intermediaries.

Creaton pioneers the concept of "decentralized and encrypted" membership products. With Creaton, content creators can interact seamlessly with their subscribers, manage communities and receive passive income.

The entire ecosystem is 100% attack-resistant: no one can prevent content creators from streaming on Creaton.

Also, it opens new prospects of monetization for creators, producers and contributors as cryptocurrency tokens are used as payment methods on Patreon.

CREATE token generation event is in the cards

The product is expected to go live by early November 2021. Right now, early-bird enthusiasts are experimenting with the testnet version of Creaton.

To build a decentralized and transparent monetization framework, the Creaton project is planning to launch its native digital coin, CREATE. Its TGE date is set for Q4, 2021.

As Creaton strives to build the safest membership platform, it partnered with top-notch products focused on blockchain security, i.e., Lit protocol and Nu Cypher.

Creaton Raises $1.1 Million from Top VCs to Build Decentralized Content Platform on Polygon

As covered by U.Today previously, Creaton secured $1.1 million from a clutch of high-profile VCs in October 2021. BTSE Labs and Tykhe Block Ventures contributed to the launch of the first-ever membership platform on Polygon Network (MATIC).

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

