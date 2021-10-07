Creaton Raises $1.1 Million from Top VCs to Build Decentralized Content Platform on Polygon

Creaton is an early-stage startup that leverages the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem to develop novel content solutions.

Creaton completes its strategic funding with $1.1 million raised

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Creaton, a decentralized content management and sharing platform on red-hot smart contracts environment Polygon (MATIC), has successfully closed its strategic funding round.

Image by Creaton

A total of $1,100,000 was raised from a clutch of high-profile VC funds. The likes of BTSE Labs, Tykhe Block Ventures and a group of angel investors supported this round.

Alexander Klus, Founder of Creaton, stresses the importance of this round for the progress of decentralized content sharing tools and the entire Web3 infrastructure:

Our mission is to throw off the shackles of Web 2.0 that have been so unfairly imposed over creators in recent years. Between payment issues, bans, and censorship, Web 2.0 platforms like Patreon have done a disservice to their core users. We aim to tackle this issue in a way that makes sense, combining multiple advanced blockchain technologies to make a platform that, for the first time, works. We are incredibly excited to build this with our amazing roster of investors.

Prashant Malik, founder of Tykhe Block Ventures, is certain that Creaton is on a mission to build an author-centric content management and sharing environment:

The thing we like about Creaton is that it empowers content creators like never before using decentralized blockchain technology. We are really looking forward to seeing the Creaton team focus their efforts on fuelling the next generation of the Creator Economy.

Bringing newest content practices to Polygon

At its core, Creaton addresses reconsidering the interaction between content creators and consumers on blockchain rails.

It is focused on establishing seamless cooperation between creator and subscriber with no middlemen or extra fees.

To achieve this goal, Creaton utilizes a one-stop stack of technologies, including Arweave storage, Lit Protocol encryption and SuperFluid payments.