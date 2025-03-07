Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have returned to the game, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 4.67% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the channel. The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $2,100-$2,300 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, there are no reversal signals so far. If the bar closes near the support of $1,882, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $1,600-$1,800 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,181 at press time.