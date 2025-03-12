Advertisement
    Binance Lists Five New Coins But Delists Three: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:28
    Binance adds five new listings with stablecoins, DeFi and cross-chain in focus
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, just revealed a major shake-up in its spot trading offerings. New trading pairs are coming in, old ones are getting cut and users will see an expanded range of options. 

    Starting tomorrow, Binance is rolling out five new trading pairs. Among them is CVC/USDC, featuring Civic - a token tied to a blockchain-based identity verification service. 

    Then there’s the EURI/USDC pair. This one is a euro-pegged stablecoin, meaning it maintains a stable value tied to the euro. Interestingly, it was previously spotted in Changpeng Zhao's portfolio. So, for anyone looking to navigate crypto-fiat trading more seamlessly, this is something to look into.

    Meanwhile, for those dealing in fiat-backed trading, USDC/RON is making its debut. This pair includes the Romanian leu, expanding Binance’s reach into new traditional currency markets. 

    SYN/USDC also joins the lineup. This pair features Synapse, a cross-chain bridging protocol designed to connect different blockchains. 

    VELODROME/USDC is also on the list, tied to Velodrome, a decentralized exchange token. Velodrome plays a key role in DeFi liquidity incentives, in particular in the Optimism ecosystem.

    Who got cut?

    On the flip side, some trading pairs are on their way out. On March 14, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. UTC, Binance will be delisting IDEX/BTC, LQTY/BTC and THE/BNB. These pairs, tied to decentralized exchanges and borrowing platforms, did not meet Binance’s liquidity and trading volume requirements.

    Along with these changes, Binance is launching Trading Bots services, including Spot Algo Orders, for the new pairs. Plus, there is a bonus - discounted taker fees on all USDC spot and margin trading pairs, old and new.

    #Binance

