    Schiff Mocks Crypto Millionaires as Bitcoin Collapses to $76K

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 5:25
    Gold bug Peter Schiff claims that crypto billionaires will need jobs
    Prominent financial commentator Peter Schiff has joked that there will be a boost in U.S. manufacturing since a lot of cryptocurrency millionaires "are going to need jobs." 

    The facetious comment comes amid a brutal Bitcoin price crash. Earlier this Tuesday, the leading cryptocurrency plunged to as low as $76,600 on the Bitstamp exchange. It is currently trading close to $80,000 after paring some losses. 

    The ruthless crypto sell-off has coincided with another stock market rout. The Nasdaq 100 has logged its worst day since 2022, plunging by nearly 4%. Strategy (MSTR) and Tesla (TSLA) shares were down 16.68% and 15.43%, respectively. The massive crash was mainly driven by growing recession fears. 

    Now that Bitcoin has suffered a 30% correction, Schiff claims that it is "hard" to see the rationale for the U.S. government holding the leading cryptocurrency as a reserve asset. He predicted that the rationale would be "even harder" if the cryptocurrency ended up crashing by 50%. 

    "If the price can drop over 30% in less than two months without anything really happening, how can that be a store of anything," Schiff said.

    The financial commentator predicted that Strategy (MSTR) would be trading at a discount.   

    "Normal" correction 

    While cryptocurrency detractors are eager to gloat over the massive price drop, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes claims that such a correction is "normal" for a bull market. 

    Hayes believes that one should buy the dip as soon as central banks ramp up monetary easing. 

