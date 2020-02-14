Back

Craig Wright Says He Owns Rights to Bitcoin (BTC), Threatens Legal Action Against "CoreCoin" and Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

📰 News
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 17:05
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    Self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright calls Bitcoin (BTC) his "personal property"

Craig Wright Says He Owns Rights to Bitcoin (BTC), Threatens Legal Action Against "CoreCoin" and Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

In a new post on his website, self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright says that he is a rightful owner of Bitcoin, which is considered to be the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

Moreover, he threatens to take legal action against "CoreCoin" (BTC) and its fork Bitcoin Cash (BCH) that allegedly copied his database.   

"Those involved with the copied systems that are passing themselves off as Bitcoin, namely BTC or CoreCoin and BCH or BCash, are hereby put on notice. Please trust me when I say that I’m far nicer before the lawyers get involved," Wright wrote. 

Must Read
Craig Wright Provides List of 16,404 Bitcoin (BTC) Addresses That Contain $9.5 Bln. Is He Real Satoshi? - READ MORE

Illegal copies, not forks 

Wright insists that Bitcoin represents a distributed database and goes as far as calling it his personal property. According to the nChain boss, he has sui generis rights to each copy that has been created since the Genesis block.           

Miners are supposed to act in accordance with his rules. Otherwise, they will have to create their own forks such as Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH). 

However, he emphasized that both BTC and BCH had illegally altered his database. 

"People can fork my software and make alternative versions. But, they have no rights to change the protocol using the underlying database."

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

Wright promises "a fine year" 

Wright offered his apologies to the BSV community for not taking to court BTC earlier while explaining that the implementation of legal redress is a lengthy process. 

"I apologise for the tardiness, yet if people had not been criminally breaching certain Acts, it would all not be necessary now. 2020 is looking to be a fine year."

However, he is no stranger to legal battles with Bitcoiners. Back in 2019, he enraged the crypto community by suing a Twitter user who called him a fraud. This even led to Bitcoin SV (BSV) getting delisted from major exchanges.   

#Bitcoin SV News #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Cash News #Craig Wright
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
XRP Price Crash Didn't Lead to Liquidations - BitMEX

XRP Price Crash Didn't Lead to Liquidations - BitMEX
Bitcoin Is Too Slow for Mainstream Payments: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Bitcoin Is Too Slow for Mainstream Payments: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
This Ethereum (ETH) Price Rally Is Not Just About Speculations, Data Shows

This Ethereum (ETH) Price Rally Is Not Just About Speculations, Data Shows