Cowen CEO Says There’s High Demand for Crypto

Cowen is the latest Wall Street firm to join the cryptocurrency craze by launching a separate division focused on digital assets

During a Friday appearance on CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Jeffrey Solomon said that there is a significant demand for digital assets.



“We’ve been hosting events and talking to our clients for well over a year. We see that demand,” Solomon said.



Last October, Solomon said that those institutional clients who were yet to dip their toes into crypto would become involved in digital assets “more heavily” in the following years.