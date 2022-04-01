Solana Surpasses $1.5 Billion Worth of NFT Transactions

Solana has surpassed $1.5 billion in NFT sales, but it still has a long way to go before catching up with Ethereum

Total transaction volume for Solana-based non-fungible tokens has topped $1.5 billion, according to data provided by NFT data platform CryptoSlam.

Image by cryptoslam.io

Solana managed to achieve the new milestone just months after surpassing $1 billion for the first time.



NFTs issued on Solana have generated over two million transactions with 314,910 buyers and 260,844 sellers.



Last September, an NFT from the Degenerate Ape Academy managed to fetch $1 million, a first for Solana, joining the club of such eminent Ethereum-based NFT projects as CryptoPunks.



Solana gained prominence in 2021, emerging as an inexpensive alternative to Ethereum, which continues to grapple with high transaction fees and relatively slow transactions.



Over the past week, Solana has seen a 55.34% increase in NFT sales, CryptoSlam data shows.