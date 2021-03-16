Cook Protocol Raises Funds From OKEx's Block Dream Fund

Cook Protocol is a transparent decentralized asset management platform highly focused on innovation in the DeFi segment. Today, it shared the details of its partnership with Block Dream Fund, a new investment body backed by top-notch crypto exchange OKEx.

Cook Protocol raises funds from OKEx's $100 million entity

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Cook Protocol has successfully closed its funding rounds. Within its framework, it raised money from the Block Dream Fund.

Image via Cook Protocol

Block Dream Fund was launched in February 2021 by top-league cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem OKEx with an initial endowment of $100 million. This capital is expected to catalyze many early-stage projects, especially those exploring Polkadot's (DOT) cross-chain environment.

With this funding, Cook Protocol will establish itself among the leaders of the rapidly developing segment of asset management tools.

Adrian Peng, CEO at Cook Protocol, admitted that the collaboration between his firm and Block Dream Fund goes far beyond a financial relationship:

It is an absolute pleasure to receive funding from OKEx's Block Dream Fund. We are sure that their investment will help us a great deal in our way forward with Cook Protocol. Apart from the funding, Block Dream Fund will also help us establish valuable connections and assist us with business development.

Ambitious milestones have been accomplished by Cook Protocol

Dora, the founding partner at Block Dream Fund, underlined the amazing perspectives opened up by the new partnership as well as the notable disruptive potential behind what Cook Protocol is developing:

We're glad to cooperate with Cook Protocol. The team members have very good backgrounds with professional insights on the combination of blockchain and DeFi. We are looking forward to seeing the project land as soon as possible to create value for the blockchain industry.

This announcement follows recent milestones achieved by Cook Protocol. Namely, it finished the development of the HECO index, which was then audited by top-notch cybersecurity vendor SlowMist.

Also, the protocol completed the UX/UI design of the platform and the Cook Leverage mechanism. The Cook Protocol team switched to front-end development.