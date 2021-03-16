Cook Protocol Raises Funds From OKEx's Block Dream Fund

News
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 14:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Cook Protocol, a decentralized asset management tool, closes funding round with new OKEx-backed entity Block Dream Fund onboard
Cook Protocol Raises Funds From OKEx's Block Dream Fund
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cook Protocol is a transparent decentralized asset management platform highly focused on innovation in the DeFi segment. Today, it shared the details of its partnership with Block Dream Fund, a new investment body backed by top-notch crypto exchange OKEx.

Cook Protocol raises funds from OKEx's $100 million entity

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Cook Protocol has successfully closed its funding rounds. Within its framework, it raised money from the Block Dream Fund.

Cook Finance raises funds from Block Dream Fund
Image via Cook Protocol

Block Dream Fund was launched in February 2021 by top-league cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem OKEx with an initial endowment of $100 million. This capital is expected to catalyze many early-stage projects, especially those exploring Polkadot's (DOT) cross-chain environment.

With this funding, Cook Protocol will establish itself among the leaders of the rapidly developing segment of asset management tools.

Adrian Peng, CEO at Cook Protocol, admitted that the collaboration between his firm and Block Dream Fund goes far beyond a financial relationship:

It is an absolute pleasure to receive funding from OKEx's Block Dream Fund. We are sure that their investment will help us a great deal in our way forward with Cook Protocol. Apart from the funding, Block Dream Fund will also help us establish valuable connections and assist us with business development.

Ambitious milestones have been accomplished by Cook Protocol

Dora, the founding partner at Block Dream Fund, underlined the amazing perspectives opened up by the new partnership as well as the notable disruptive potential behind what Cook Protocol is developing:

We're glad to cooperate with Cook Protocol. The team members have very good backgrounds with professional insights on the combination of blockchain and DeFi. We are looking forward to seeing the project land as soon as possible to create value for the blockchain industry.

This announcement follows recent milestones achieved by Cook Protocol. Namely, it finished the development of the HECO index, which was then audited by top-notch cybersecurity vendor SlowMist.

Also, the protocol completed the UX/UI design of the platform and the Cook Leverage mechanism. The Cook Protocol team switched to front-end development.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Popular Analytics Firms Can’t Agree on 18,000 BTC Transfer Linked to Gemini, Here’s Why They Argue
News
12:29

Popular Analytics Firms Can’t Agree on 18,000 BTC Transfer Linked to Gemini, Here’s Why They Argue

Yuri Molchan
article image Bluzelle (BLZ) Partners with Equinix to Bring PoS Validators to Clouds
News
03/10/2021 - 14:27

Bluzelle (BLZ) Partners with Equinix to Bring PoS Validators to Clouds
Vladislav Sopov
article image Growth for Gold This Year Is Blocked by Bitcoin: Bloomberg's Top Analyst
News
03/11/2021 - 15:44

Growth for Gold This Year Is Blocked by Bitcoin: Bloomberg's Top Analyst
Yuri Molchan