CoinNess Partners with Ness LAB to Fuel New-Gen Web3 and Blockchain Initiatives

Strategic synergies between the two companies will help promote user education and perception of blockchain and Web3 to facilitate substantial value creation and sharing

Two teams will work together to accelerate development and adoption of game-changing blockchain solutions.

CoinNess teams up with Ness LAB VC innovators

CoinNess , a well-known South Korean crypto investment news and information platform, has announced its partnership with Ness LAB , a prolific venture that is building a distributed, transparent and secure ecosystem of services and applications to facilitate the fair and efficient transfer of value.

At a high level, the partnership aims to promote the adoption of blockchain technology via information sharing, user education and effective on-ramps to decentralized applications and services. On a more granular level, the goal is to leverage core competencies of both projects and deliver seamless access to information and value-creating opportunities for users and investors. This will be achieved through personalized experiences, news updates, on-chain data and many community functions that will allow investors to customize crypto experiences and make better data-driven decisions. When taken together, this will empower users and investors to interact and engage with other users and investors, as well as crypto enthusiasts and relevant third parties such as project partners, government entities, oversight agencies and others.

Although Ness LAB operates in a somewhat different world from CoinNess– that of development and building decentralized, transparent and secure blockchain and Web3 tools – it shares many goals and has a long-term vision similar to that of CoinNess. Both projects strive for better user education and onboarding for all things related to blockchain and Web3. By partnering with CoinNess to provide investors and users with access to better and more timely information, Ness LAB will be able to promote fair and efficient exchange of value using solutions and applications that are customized and purpose-built for the most critical challenges faced by the industry.

Further joint initiatives are to come in 2023

High-profile partnerships between widely recognized and respected Web3 and blockchain projects are an ongoing trend that is here to stay. As companies recognize the potential revolution via shared goals and strategic overlaps of competencies and expertise, solutions providers and businesses, such as CoinNess and Ness LAB, will create user-focused and inclusive ecosystems that benefit everyone across the value chain.

One of the most important strategic focus areas in the MOU between the parties is the transitioning of CoinNess to Web3 with the assistance of Ness LAB. By using the transparency and security of blockchain technology, CoinNess hopes to improve the performance and trust of its community functions via highly robust and engaging user experiences.

Partnerships and joint efforts from blockchain and Web3 investors and projects can help consolidate the crypto industry and bring about much-needed coherence and collaboration. This will add to user and investor confidence and will lay the groundwork for future endeavors and initiatives. With shared goals and cooperation between platforms, such as CoinNess and Ness LAB, the blockchain space can make much-needed progress toward achieving milestones and goals that are long overdue.