Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Top Lawyer Reacts as SEC Delivers Crucial Statement for Markets

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Annual two-day 'SEC Speaks' event began Tuesday
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 15:00
    Coinbase Top Lawyer Reacts as SEC Delivers Crucial Statement for Markets
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, has reacted to recent remarks made by SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce at the "SEC Speaks" event.

    Advertisement

    The annual two-day "SEC Speaks" event began Tuesday, providing clues into the Securities and Exchange Commission's priorities for the year.

    "SEC Speaks" is a forum where the SEC provides guidance to the legal community on rules, regulations, enforcement actions and lawsuits. The event allows the SEC to get its main messages across, and this year's key subject is "disclosure."

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler, commissioners and other key personnel are giving remarks during the event.

    "Crypto Mom" Heister Peirce, in her remarks at "SEC Speaks," focuses on the key issue of the decline in genuine commission and staff engagement with the public. She adds that the commission — not the staff or market participants — is to blame.

    According to Peirce, this manifests itself in the way rules are developed these days: very broad proposals and little SEC engagement in implementation discussions. She went on to say that productive interactions with the SEC are becoming increasingly rare.

    Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal responded in a tweet, supporting Peirce's statements: "There's lots to agree with in Commissioner Hester Peirce's remarks this week at SEC Speaks."

    The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange had petitioned for clear rules on digital assets in the past, which the SEC rejected last December.

    Coinbase is now requesting that the federal circuit court overturn the SEC's earlier denial of its petition and require the SEC to begin new crypto rulemaking, or at least clearly explain its stance.

    Related
    Ripple vs. SEC: Top Lawyer Spotlights Judge's Critique of Agency's Direction

    In the most recent legal development, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled last week that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's action against Coinbase can proceed.

    In that order, the judge also agreed to dismiss the SEC’s claim in the case that Coinbase acted as an unregistered broker by making its Wallet program available to users.

    #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/03 14:55
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Optimism (OP) Goes Live on Robinhood, But There's a Catch
    2024/04/03 14:55
    Optimism (OP) Goes Live on Robinhood, But There's a Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Solana Hits Major Achievement: Details
    2024/04/03 14:55
    Solana Hits Major Achievement: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unified Liquidity Platform Range Protocol Unveils Skate: The First Universal Application Layer Powering Apps to Run on All Chains With One State
    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Coinbase Top Lawyer Reacts as SEC Delivers Crucial Statement for Markets
    Optimism (OP) Goes Live on Robinhood, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD