Advertisement
AD

Coinbase Exec Sees Crypto Rivaling Visa as 117 Million Transactions Hit Blockchains

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cryptocurrency industry is seeing unparalleled growth and transaction volume
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 16:45
Coinbase Exec Sees Crypto Rivaling Visa as 117 Million Transactions Hit Blockchains
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a revolutionary remark, Coinbase director Conor Grogan, who goes by the name "Conor" on X, has envisioned a future where cryptocurrency stands shoulder-to-shoulder with digital payment giant Visa as blockchain transactions reach an astonishing 117 million.

Advertisement

Conor came to this deduction after observing 117 million transactions across 46 layer-1 and layer-2 blockchains within 24 hours. Conor believes that, collectively, cryptocurrency has the potential to compete with trad-fi rails like Visa. He envisages 117 million transactions as the least there could ever be.

This bold prediction comes at a time when the cryptocurrency industry is seeing unparalleled growth and transaction volume.

Related
Bitcoin Might Be Gearing for Epic Bull Run After $70,000 Hit, Analyst Gives Reasons

The recent growth in transaction counts on blockchain networks demonstrates the increasing demand for cryptocurrencies to conduct transactions, transfer value and engage in financial activities.

With various blockchain networks processing over 117 million transactions, cryptocurrencies are proving their utility and scalability in facilitating various economic activities.

Crypto momentum continues to build

Although challenges remain on the path to widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies as a mainstream payment method, the momentum behind cryptocurrencies continues to build, with increasing institutional interest, corporate adoption and consumer awareness driving growth on the market.

Related
Polkadot, Cardano, Litecoin Attract $6.3 Million Inflows in Epic Market Boom

Regulatory uncertainty, scalability issues and security concerns are among the key hurdles that need to be addressed for cryptocurrencies to reach their full potential.

However, as more businesses and individuals recognize the benefits of cryptocurrencies, the stage is set for a future where blockchain-based payment systems rival traditional financial networks like Visa in transaction volumes and market dominance.

#VISA #Cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency influencer #Blockchain News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin to $5 Million? S2F Creator Gives Epic BTC Price Prediction
2024/03/18 16:47
Bitcoin to $5 Million? S2F Creator Gives Epic BTC Price Prediction
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Investor Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Crash, Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process, Shibarium Smashes New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/18 16:47
Investor Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Crash, Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process, Shibarium Smashes New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 18
2024/03/18 16:47
DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for March 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Groundbreaking New AI Trading Bot Hits $1M Raised in ICO
“Affordable Housing Should Be Available to Everyone”: An Interview With the Blockchain Property Gate
DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Coinbase Exec Sees Crypto Rivaling Visa as 117 Million Transactions Hit Blockchains
Bitcoin to $5 Million? S2F Creator Gives Epic BTC Price Prediction
Investor Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Crash, Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process, Shibarium Smashes New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all
Advertisement
AD