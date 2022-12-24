Charles Hoskinson Trolls Ethereum PoS Model, Mentions Comics by Scott Adams

Sat, 12/24/2022 - 12:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano founder has again poked fun at recently implemented PoS model of Ethereum chain
Charles Hoskinson Trolls Ethereum PoS Model, Mentions Comics by Scott Adams
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Charles Hoskinson, founder of IOG, the company behind the Cardano Foundation giant, has taken to Twitter to once again troll the PoS model that was implemented by the Ethereum chain in September this year.

It was introduced by Ethereum during its long-anticipated Merge upgrade, which was expected to push the price up significantly.

Hoskinson referred to comics by Scott Raymond Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip. These were about being unable to withdraw crypto from an exchange, which is exactly the situation with Ethereum staking now.

This is not the first time the founder of Cardano has complained about the way Ethereum introduced proof of stake.

Problem with Ethereum PoS Hoskinson keeps mentioning

Ethereum staking was launched in early December 2020, and the Merge upgrade, which would include transfer to PoS, was expected since then as part of Ethereum 2.0 future integration.

The upgrade was finally made in the middle of September this year after constant delays — two years since Beacon Chain was launched. However, after Merge was implemented, it turned out that withdrawals of ETH from the deposit contract are not allowed until the next upgrade of Ethereum — Shanghai. The latter is scheduled six months after Merge, in the first quarter of 2023.

Related
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes

"Philosophical difference between Cardano and Ethereum"

Hoskinson has already mocked Ethereum PoS for this several times, since proof of stake on the Cardano chain allows users to withdraw their ADA from staking pools anytime. Besides, their ADA coins do not even have to be moved from their private wallets to be staked.

In one of his tweets published this fall, Hoskinson said that Cardano stakers do not have to be wealthy, unlike those on the Ethereum network, and that is the philosophical difference between the two blockchains. This was Hoskinson's comment on a Discord message of Micah Zoltu, founder of Serv.eth Support, published on Twitter.

#Cardano News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
12/24/2022 - 13:37
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin's Take on Twitter CEO Search
12/24/2022 - 12:47
Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin's Take on Twitter CEO Search
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
12/24/2022 - 11:40
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">
Submit Press Release

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin's Take on Twitter CEO Search
Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin's Take on Twitter CEO Search
Charles Hoskinson Trolls Ethereum PoS Model, Mentions Comics by Scott Adams
Charles Hoskinson Trolls Ethereum PoS Model, Mentions Comics by Scott Adams
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
SHIB's Metaverse Issues Call to Action to Community, Here's What It Is
SHIB's Metaverse Issues Call to Action to Community, Here's What It Is
Terra Classic (LUNC) Outperforming Top 100 in Gains, What's Happening?
Terra Classic (LUNC) Outperforming Top 100 in Gains, What's Happening?
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes
Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?
Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?
Dogecoin's Profitability Spikes, Leaving Most of Market Behind: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 23
Dogecoin's Profitability Spikes, Leaving Most of Market Behind: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 23
Show all