Dormant Bitcoin Whale Makes Massive BTC Purchase on Binance

A Bitcoin whale that was in hibernation for two years has come back to life and immediately went to buy some BTC.

This whale made a hefty purchase on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, as it went to buy 100 Bitcoins, paying $8.33 million for that batch of crypto.

The whale made two BTC transfers from a Binance hot wallet — one was worth $8.33 million, and the other only $834. These transactions were shared on the X social media network by analytics account @lookonchain.

A wallet that has been dormant for 2 years withdrew 100 $BTC($8.33M) from #Binance 1 hour ago.https://t.co/04y2q4ojsE pic.twitter.com/ub1uSDsCM3 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 16, 2025

Bitcoin ATH could happen this quarter: Top analyst

As reported by U.Today earlier, major cryptocurrency analyst Michael van de Poppe published a chart showing a crucial factor that may indicate an approaching new Bitcoin all-time high.

Poppe’s chart shows a rising increase in the M2 supply, which includes the overall circulating money supply, including bank deposits and cash. According to the chart, the Bitcoin price and M2 supply have always been correlated, and a rise in M2 usually precedes a Bitcoin price surge.

From this chart, Poppe concluded that a new historic price surge of Bitcoin is likely to happen over the next three months. The previous Bitcoin all-time high happened on Jan. 20, when Donald Trump took office as the new U.S. president. Back then, the world’s largest cryptocurrency soared above $109,000. At press time, BTC is changing hands at $83,680 — 23.35% below the previous all-time high.

Major Bitcoin prediction from Binance CEO

Earlier this week, Binance chief executive Richard Teng addressed the crypto community with an important statement. He voiced a prediction, saying that countries and corporations that are buying Bitcoin now will capitalize on its future growth: “Countries and corporations that buy #Bitcoin early will benefit from the upward momentum.” Those that are not in a hurry to stock up on BTC now, will have to pay a higher price for Bitcoin later, he added.

This mirrors the statement of the former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao he made last week, saying that governments will begin to buy Bitcoin in any case. But those who decide to do it later will have to buy at higher prices than now. He also stated that over time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency will definitely reach $1 million level.