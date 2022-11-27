Charles Hoskinson Supports Elon Musk, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The story around Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is not over. Recently, the new owner of one of the biggest social media platforms in the world assumed that Twitter's mobile application may disappear from various stores. As a countermeasure to it, Musk is ready to develop his own phone, and the Cardano creator supports the entrepreneur.

After the takeover, rumors about Twitter's mobile app delisting appeared in the space, mostly because of the rapidly changing rules and policies of the platform. Despite the rapid changes, the most important metrics of the app remain intact, as Twitter reports record-breaking numbers of daily active users on the website.

Charles Hoskinson said that "big tech" should not pressure companies and platforms by threatening to remove their applications from their app stores just because they have "free speech." Previously, the Cardano creator was actively advocating in favor of creating a decentralized version of Twitter.

However, since the takeover, Elon Musk has not been very enthusiastic about implementing any kind of decentralized technology to Twitter. In his personal chat with ex-FTX CEO, he stated that it would be hard to make the platform run on a blockchain from a technical perspective, which is why implementation of crypto makes no sense.

Though Musk made it clear that Twitter will not become blockchain-based, nothing holds the entrepreneur back from accepting certain cryptocurrencies as payment for services on the network, like the blue confirmation mark.

The Cardano creator himself offered Musk help in making Twitter more blockchain-friendly, however, the entrepreneur showed no interest. At the same time, Musk is ready to build his own "Tesla Phone" to avoid excessive limitations from big tech companies and government regulators.