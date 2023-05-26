Charles Hoskinson States ADA Payments Accepted in His Finally Launched Business Venture

Cardano blockchain creator shared video of his new business where ADA is accepted

The founder of IOG, the company that built the Cardano DLT platform, Charles Hoskinson, has taken to Twitter to share a video of his Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic finally opening in Wyoming.

In September last year, U.Today covered that this clinic, which also focuses on anti-aging and life extension, was "partly open." It was close to opening in January this year and announced it was hiring personnel. Back then, it had 10 staffers.

Now, the video shared by Hoskinson shows him visiting the clinic, looking at the state-of-the-art medical equipment and talking about his plans to make his contribution to the healthcare business and make it affordable not only for wealthy people. He wants to offer medical services of high quality affordable for everyone.

We shot a video for the Grand Opening of my Clinic https://t.co/OINwg1T1uz — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 26, 2023

According to Hoskinson, ADA is accepted in his Health and Wellness Clinic; that was his answer to a question by a Twitter user in the comment thread.

Yes — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 26, 2023

In October last year, Hoskinson launched his own restaurant, Nessie's, and a whiskey lounge in Wheatland, Wyoming, where he lives. Back then, the crypto billionaire and innovator tweeted that ADA crypto would be accepted there too.

This is a smart move by Hoskinson, who has not only created Cardano but is now setting up markets for ADA payments, expanding the coin's utility and adoption in the nontechnology sphere.