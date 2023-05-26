Charles Hoskinson States ADA Payments Accepted in His Finally Launched Business Venture

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 13:28
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano blockchain creator shared video of his new business where ADA is accepted
Charles Hoskinson States ADA Payments Accepted in His Finally Launched Business Venture
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The founder of IOG, the company that built the Cardano DLT platform, Charles Hoskinson, has taken to Twitter to share a video of his Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic finally opening in Wyoming.

In September last year, U.Today covered that this clinic, which also focuses on anti-aging and life extension, was "partly open." It was close to opening in January this year and announced it was hiring personnel. Back then, it had 10 staffers.

Now, the video shared by Hoskinson shows him visiting the clinic, looking at the state-of-the-art medical equipment and talking about his plans to make his contribution to the healthcare business and make it affordable not only for wealthy people. He wants to offer medical services of high quality affordable for everyone.

According to Hoskinson, ADA is accepted in his Health and Wellness Clinic; that was his answer to a question by a Twitter user in the comment thread.

In October last year, Hoskinson launched his own restaurant, Nessie's, and a whiskey lounge in Wheatland, Wyoming, where he lives. Back then, the crypto billionaire and innovator tweeted that ADA crypto would be accepted there too.

Related
Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%

This is a smart move by Hoskinson, who has not only created Cardano but is now setting up markets for ADA payments, expanding the coin's utility and adoption in the nontechnology sphere.

#Charles Hoskinson #Cardano News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26
05/26/2023 - 16:00
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/26/2023 - 15:45
ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Key Things About Cardano (ADA) Right Now
05/26/2023 - 15:45
Key Things About Cardano (ADA) Right Now
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev