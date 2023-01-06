Charles Hoskinson Says ADA Is Accepted at His New Big Venture, Here's What It Is

Fri, 01/06/2023 - 10:02
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano founder now accepts ADA at his recently launched non-crypto business venture
Founder of Cardano, billionaire and mathematician Charles Hoskinson has taken to Twitter to announce that customers of his recently launched clinic can pay for the services in ADA tokens.

Earlier, U.Today reported that ADA is also accepted at a restaurant launched by the mathematician.

Adopting ADA for his non-blockchain business

Several hours ago, Charles Hoskinson posted a tweet about his Health and Wellness Clinic, stating that it will be "open for business next month."

One of commentators asked if they can pay in ADA, to which Hoskinson gave a positive reply.

Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic has launched in Gillette, Wyoming recently. In September, a local media reported that it was to "partly open." Aside from helping its patients to work on various aspects of their health and lifestyle, the clinic is also focused on anti-aging and regenerative treatments.

According to Dennis Jack, Director of Operations at the clinic, it will welcome patients who care about their life extension and health improvement for aging patients. That will include medical treatment, biological food supplements, diet and exercise.

"We're going to really focus on how we can help you expand what we call your health span, and that's the period of time where you can be in control of what's happening with you, your lifespan. We're trying to expand the abilities that you have as you get older."

The clinic also offers services related to mental health as well as DNA sequencing to find the best medication for patients.

Currently, Hoskinson's clinic has 10 employees, according to its LinkedIn page. The website of the company says they are hiring.

On Sept. 5, Hoskinson tweeted a picture taken at the construction site of the clinic, saying that his "anti-aging research clinic is coming along quite well."

In June, the Cardano founder also announced the opening of his Nessie's restaurant and a whiskey lounge in Wheatland, Wyoming, where ADA is also accepted as payment. Hoskinson also stated that the reason for launching the restaurant was the lack of good options in the town, which lies near his ranch in Wyoming.

Dormant Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $250 Million, Here Are Potential Reasons

ADA's trading volume and price go up

Over the past 24 hours, the trading volume of Cardano, which plunged below the $70 million line the other day, has now soared 12% to the $240,150,342 level. The coin's market cap value shows a rise by slightly over 2%, hitting $9,364,210,945.

As for the price, ADA is now changing hands 2.14% higher than on Thursday — at $0.2713 per token, according to CoinMarketCap.

article image
