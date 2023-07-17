Celsius Massively Selling LINK, SNX, BNB and Other Assets

Arman Shirinyan
It is unclear whether it is part of bankruptcy process or fundraising for Mashinsky's bail
Celsius, a prominent cryptocurrency lending platform, has initiated massive sales of several altcoins, raising concerns among investors. The transactions, tracked by blockchain sleuths, indicate that Celsius transferred significant holdings of multiple cryptocurrencies to FalconX, a digital assets trading platform.

Specifically, 1.27 million Chainlink (LINK), worth $8.5 million, 2.83 million Synthetix (SNX) valued at $7.84 million, 12,597 Binance Coin (BNB), totaling $3 million, 4.45 million 1INCH, equating to $2.26 million, 8.53 million 0x (ZRX), corresponding to $1.9 million, and 439,000 FTX tokens, worth $713,000, have been moved to FalconX.

In addition, 186,149 BONE tokens, worth $235,000, have been deposited into cryptocurrency exchange OKEx. Most of the altcoins have been transferred to wallet "0x4131." In a previous transaction, Celsius transferred 1,393 StaFi (rETH) to Wintermute Trading and received 1,393 Ether (ETH) in return. The platform holds $164.5 million of altcoins on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain.

This significant liquidation of altcoins by Celsius comes amid a turbulent period for the company. Celsius's CEO, Alex Mashinsky, has been facing legal issues, with his bail recently set at $40 million and travel restrictions imposed. While the bail has been paid, the event casts a shadow over the company's operations and future.

Shiba Inu Price Struggles as Trillions of SHIB Form Frightening Sell Wall

Notably, despite the company's efforts to stabilize its situation, Celsius is still considered bankrupt. These massive sales of altcoins could be seen as part of the company's attempts to raise funds amid its current financial and legal predicaments.

The implications of these asset sales for Celsius and its users are uncertain. It may lead to a potential devaluation of the sold tokens due to the sudden increase in supply on the market. Moreover, Celsius's customers might be concerned about the platform's financial stability and the safety of their assets.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

