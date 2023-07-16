Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for July 16

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can rate of DOGE grow soon?
DOGE Price Analysis for July 16
Most cryptocurrencies are facing a correction, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further move. One can only expect an upward move if the price returns to the mark of $0.07150 and fixes around it or even above.

On the daily time frame, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the next days as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative.

AAVE Price Analysis for July 15

However, if the rate fixes below the $0.07 area, sellers may be back in the game.

A more positive picture may be on the weekly chart if the candle closes above the previous bar peak at $0.07186. If that happens, one can expect a resistance breakout followed by a move to the $0.08 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.071 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

