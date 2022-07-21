CEEK Celebrity-Backed Metaverse to Sell 10,000 Land Plots as NFTs

CEEK Metaverse announces largest sale of tokenized land in its history for NFT enthusiasts

CEEK, an all-inclusive Metaverse with integrated NFTs, shares the details of its upcoming token sale. Metaverse enthusiasts will be able to purchase one of its land plots.

CEEK Metaverse announces launch of 10,000 NFT sale

According to the official announcement shared by the team of CEEK Metaverse, it is ready to start selling its land plots. In total, the land surface of Metaverse's downtown will be split up into 10,000 parcels.

Initially, land plots will be available for sale with CEEK tokens only. In the next phases, mainstream cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) will also be accepted.

Also, the platform is going to integrate its mechanisms with world-leading digital collectibles' marketplaces, including the likes of Binance NFT, OpenSea and so on.

Seven types of land with various levels of rarity will be offered to NFT enthusiasts. The largest fixed-size land is the Kingdom, available as a 20x20 slot.

Tim Draper's university inks partnership with CEEK

CEEK Metaverse is the only mainstream NFT project backed by numerous celebrities and renowned influencers like Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Future and Kodak Black.

Then, prominent VC capitalist, early Bitcoin (BTC) and Tesla investor Tim Draper has partnered with CEEK Metaverse to release integration with his university.

Mary Spio, CEO of CEEK, highlights that this land release is a crucial milestone for the entire Web3 and Metaverse segment in terms of marketing and adoption:

The highly anticipated CEEK land sale will finally open doors for everyone to create and monetize experiences in virtual worlds.This is the first step to launch the first truly community-owned metaverse where creators get a meaningful share of their hard work. We want all types of creators to feel at home in CEEK. This also includes the many celebrities, sports teams and brands who have chosen to work with us to engage their fans and new ones in a truly unique way.

Also, CEEK partnered with the World Music Awards ceremony.