    Important XRP Metrics Return to Pre-$3 Level: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP making long-awaited return to market's top as things are getting slightly better
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 13:47
    Important XRP Metrics Return to Pre-$3 Level: Details
    On-chain and on the market, XRP is exhibiting encouraging trends that could indicate a change in sentiment. Bullish momentum is evident from the price's recent break through the descending trendline resistance. With crucial support forming at $2.34, the price of XRP is currently up more than 2% in the last day to about $2.59. As long as bullish sentiment persists, a possible rally toward $3 or higher might occur.

    Metrics on-chain show some intriguing patterns. Daily new account creation is approaching levels last observed during XRP's peak bull market above $3, and the number of newly activated accounts is increasing. This suggests that both institutional and retail investors are showing renewed interest in the asset. Additionally, due to increased network activity and transaction demand, the average number of transactions per ledger has been rising steadily. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With an average of 120 to 150 transactions per ledger, the network is currently exhibiting a healthy level of usage, which is essential for price stability and long-term viability. But things are not entirely clear yet. The psychological level of resistance at $3 is still a significant obstacle.

    A decline toward $2.34 or even $2.16 may ensue if XRP is unable to break this. The price chart's RSI indicators indicate a slightly overbought situation, which advises traders to exercise caution when attempting to enter new positions at these levels. XRP is in a strong position right now thanks to bullish price action and improving on-chain activity. There is a case for additional growth given the resurgence of network demand and positive sentiment.

    To properly manage their expectations and strategies, traders should keep a close eye on important levels such as $3 (resistance) and $2.34 (support). XRP might return to its $3 peak if the momentum continues, but any stalling might result in brief consolidation.

