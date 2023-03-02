Cardano Founder Makes Doge Statement, SHIB Now Accepted at Wendy’s, DOGE Starts Trading on This Major Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s see what crypto news the first day of March brought, with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past day.

Cardano (ADA) founder makes unexpected Doge statement

Yesterday, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took to Twitter to express his admiration for Doge voting, writing “Doge voting #4ever” in his post. This unexpected confession by Hoskinson surprised community members, with many of them taking to the comments section to find out what to make of it. As it turned out, the Cardano founder’s tweet has hardly anything to do with the popular meme token. Judging by Hoskinson’s love for Italian naming, he may have referred to the Venetian Doges, rulers of the Republic of Venice who were elected via a complex voting system. Thus, one could suggest that the tweet is a kind of a clue as to how Cardano's future voting system will operate. Meanwhile, the blockchain ecosystem is awaiting its transition to a new system of decentralized governance, the Voltaire era.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) now accepted at fast food chain Wendy's and 600 businesses via this partnership

Good news for all SHIB holders living in the state of Georgia, U.S.: from now on, they can use their meme tokens to pay for Wendy’s meals, as well as spend them at more than 600 other vendors, including major hotels, restaurants and supermarkets. This became possible thanks to a new partnership between Binance Pay and CityPay.io, a Georgia-based crypto payment gateway. The exchange’s announcement about the partnership received positive feedback from the crypto community, garnering more than 4,500 likes on Twitter. Even Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao took to the comments section to share his excitement about the partnership. His tweet reads: "Buy fries with crypto."

90 billion Shiba Inu grabbed by SHIB whales as they prepare for Shibarium launch

According to the latest Etherscan data, yesterday , two large chunks of SHIB were purchased by two whales. The transfers were made from major crypto trading venues KuCoin and Binance, with the first transaction carrying 3,999,499,999 SHIB, and the second 8,850,930,915 SHIB. Together they comprised more than 12 billion meme tokens. However, the second wallet has let more than 90 billion Shiba Inu tokens go through itself. The transfers came from three major crypto exchanges: Binance, Coinbase and OKX. Such big transfers of SHIB tokens come as no surprise, as whales are getting ready for the launch of the Shibarium beta version. As previously covered by U.Today, SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama keeps saying that the long-awaited event will take place as soon as possible.

