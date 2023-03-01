Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 14:31
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to recent data, several hundred projects have pledged to build on Shibarium
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
The official account of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) has tweeted that hundreds of projects are going to be desperate for BONE tokens soon, as this is the minimum amount of projects that have signed up to build on Shibarium after its launch.

BONE is going to be used as gas on the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu that will be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. A portion of these transaction fees in BONE will be converted to SHIB and then transferred to dead-end addresses to be locked there permanently, i.e., burned.

At the time of this writing, Bone ShibaSwap is changing hands at $1.73, demonstrating a marginal drop by less than 1% in the past 24 hours.

A day before, the Bone account noticed a decline in the token's price, tweeting that "whales are trying to buy more BONE by lowering the price."

Shiba Inu (SHIB) APY Reaches 1-Month Low, and It's More Bullish Than You Think

Earlier, U.Today reported that the lead SHIB developer, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, spread the word about 50 projects that he did not name ceasing communication with him about building on Shibarium. It happened, according to the developer, after he had laid out the basic principles of the Layer 2 network for them: "Burn. Protect. Help. Grow." This took place in the middle of February.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

