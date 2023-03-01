Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source

The official account of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) has tweeted that hundreds of projects are going to be desperate for BONE tokens soon, as this is the minimum amount of projects that have signed up to build on Shibarium after its launch.
BONE is going to be used as gas on the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu that will be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. A portion of these transaction fees in BONE will be converted to SHIB and then transferred to dead-end addresses to be locked there permanently, i.e., burned.
Topnews— BoneShibaSwap (@BoneShiba) February 28, 2023
Best news for $bone
At least hundreds of #projects have signed up to use #shibarium, and all of them will need #bone. . .
At the time of this writing, Bone ShibaSwap is changing hands at $1.73, demonstrating a marginal drop by less than 1% in the past 24 hours.
A day before, the Bone account noticed a decline in the token's price, tweeting that "whales are trying to buy more BONE by lowering the price."
Earlier, U.Today reported that the lead SHIB developer, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, spread the word about 50 projects that he did not name ceasing communication with him about building on Shibarium. It happened, according to the developer, after he had laid out the basic principles of the Layer 2 network for them: "Burn. Protect. Help. Grow." This took place in the middle of February.