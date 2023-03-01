90 Billion Shiba Inu Grabbed by SHIB Whales as They Prepare for Shibarium Launch

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:51
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales are grabbing large lumps of Shiba Inu meme tokens, stocking up before Shibarium release

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Data provided by Etherscan tracker shows that less than an hour ago, two whales made an acquisition of two SHIB lumps. Together, they make up more than 12 billion Shiba Inu meme coins. Overall, in the past 24 hours, the second wallet has bought 90 billion SHIB.

Hundred billion SHIB transferred from top exchanges

According to Etherscan, the aforementioned transactions were made from major crypto trading venues KuCoin and Binance. The first one carried 3,999,499,999 SHIB in total. The second transfer contained 8,850,930,915 SHIB.

Over the past 24 hours, however, the second wallet has let over 90 billion Shiba Inu tokens go through itself. The transfers came from three major crypto exchanges: Binance, Coinbase and OKX.

Curiously, the wallet moved each SHIB lump to another address right after each purchase came in.

The data shows, however, that the very first wallet had bought not only one four billion lump from KuCoin. Over the past 24 hours, there have been three SHIB amounts of the same value.

SHIBwhalesbuyfrom00exchanges
Image via Etherscan

As reported by U.Today recently, whales had purchased 92 billion and 384 billion Shiba Inu, while lead developer of SHIB Shytoshi Kusama keeps saying that the launch of the Shibarium beta version will take place as soon as possible.

Elon Musk-Shytoshi Kusama Identity Rumor Clarified Once and for All: Details

SHIB adoption surges via Binance

Earlier, U.Today covered that, thanks to a recent partnership inked by Binance exchange and its Binance Pay service, SHIB and other cryptocurrencies have become means of payment at fast food restaurant Wendy's and more than 600 other vendors in the state of Georgia. This includes top hotels, restaurants and supermarkets.

Binance Pay has partnered with CityPay.io. The latter is a platform that allows businesses to sell ther products and services for digital currencies.

article image


