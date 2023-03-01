Cardano (ADA) Founder Makes Unexpected Doge Statement

Charles Hoskinson mentions Doge and puzzles everyone, but it is not what it seems

Cardano's founder Charles Hoskinson went public with an unexpected confession, expressing his love for Doge voting. The Cardano community was left bewildered by the blockchain entrepreneur's surprise announcement, with many wondering what exactly Hoskinson meant. At the same time, Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus supported his colleague's statement with an animated picture of the now-legendary Shiba Inu dog.

Although anything containing the letters d, o, g and e next to each other is commonly attributed to the popular meme token, it is highly likely that Hoskinson was not referring to it but to the Venetian Doges who ruled the republic of the same name in the Middle Ages.

This suggestion prompted by the Cardano creator's love of Italian naming, as well as the fact that the blockchain ecosystem is now awaiting the transition to a new system of decentralized governance, the Voltaire era. In Venice, on the other hand, the Doges were elected by a complex lottery involving more than a hundred representatives of the richest families in the republic.

This guess is also confirmed by the opening of a workshop on CIP-1694 the other day, which is a proposition of a move into the era of Voltaire.

Hoskinson's statement has hardly anything to do with Dogecoin (DOGE) and is something of a clue as to how Cardano's future voting system will operate. As the developer has stated before, the Voltaire era will show all other blockchains how to implement decentralized governance.