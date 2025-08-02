Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Shares Major Irony About AI Development

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 13:29
    Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao has flagged unethical trend with AI innovations
    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the former CEO of Binance, has dropped a bold comment on the current global race to develop advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. In a post on X, CZ noted the ironic pattern seen among stakeholders in the AI sector.

    Who decides what AI is dangerous?

    Notably, CZ opined that after acknowledging the potential dangers in AI, some stakeholders in the sector still go ahead to develop more advanced artificial intelligence. This, he maintained, also has the potential to be "dangerous" tools as well.

    "In order to prevent AI from being dangerous, so we will race to create the most advanced (dangerous) AI," CZ stated.

    The former Binance CEO implies that many world leaders and captains of industries are contradictory in their quest to set safety standards. On the one hand, these stakeholders argue they must set the standard on safe use and prevent abuse of existing AI.

    However, they proceed in what could be described as a "tech arms race," to build the most powerful AI before others. In effect, while expressing the potential to be dangerous.

    CZ’s comments sparked an interesting debate online as one user, Abrlien, wondered who decides which AI is dangerous in the first place. According to him, it could become dangerous when the AI creator and the code disagree.

    CZ on responsible innovation

    The Binance founder’s stance on AI development suggests that stakeholders need to proceed with caution and ensure ethical standards, not just trying to outdo anyone. It is important to mention that CZ is not against tech development.

    As he recently stated, changes will always occur, and it is better for people to embrace change. He emphasized that the best way to adopt requires embracing change as "it will happen with or without you."

    Beyond artificial intelligence, CZ has urged crypto entrepreneurs to focus on the quality of a product rather than design. CZ believes spending time refining the product is critical to success.

