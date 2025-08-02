Binance's CZ Shares Major Irony About AI Development

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng "CZ" Zhao , the former CEO of Binance, has dropped a bold comment on the current global race to develop advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. In a post on X, CZ noted the ironic pattern seen among stakeholders in the AI sector.

Who decides what AI is dangerous?

Notably, CZ opined that after acknowledging the potential dangers in AI, some stakeholders in the sector still go ahead to develop more advanced artificial intelligence. This, he maintained, also has the potential to be "dangerous" tools as well.

"In order to prevent AI from being dangerous, so we will race to create the most advanced (dangerous) AI," CZ stated.

The former Binance CEO implies that many world leaders and captains of industries are contradictory in their quest to set safety standards. On the one hand, these stakeholders argue they must set the standard on safe use and prevent abuse of existing AI.

However, they proceed in what could be described as a "tech arms race," to build the most powerful AI before others. In effect, while expressing the potential to be dangerous.

CZ’s comments sparked an interesting debate online as one user, Abrlien, wondered who decides which AI is dangerous in the first place. According to him, it could become dangerous when the AI creator and the code disagree.

CZ on responsible innovation

The Binance founder’s stance on AI development suggests that stakeholders need to proceed with caution and ensure ethical standards, not just trying to outdo anyone. It is important to mention that CZ is not against tech development.

As he recently stated, changes will always occur, and it is better for people to embrace change. He emphasized that the best way to adopt requires embracing change as "it will happen with or without you."