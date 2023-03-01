Dogecoin (DOGE) to Start Trading on This Major Exchange

Philippines-based cryptocurrency exchange Coins Pro has added Dogecoin (DOGE) to its list of its crypto-to-fiat trading pairs
Dogecoin (DOGE), the popular meme-based cryptocurrency, is now available for trading on Coins Pro, the digital currency exchange product of Philippines-based Coins.ph.

The announcement was made by Coins.ph on Twitter on Monday.

DOGE is now one of the slew of different crypto-to-fiat pairs available for trading on Coins Pro, and users can directly trade cryptocurrencies using Philippine Peso (PHP) at low fees.

In addition to market orders, the exchange also offers limit and stop-limit orders.

Coins.ph is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the Philippines, which was founded in 2014. The exchange later pivoted to mainstream financial services, and in early April 2022, it was acquired by former Binance CFO Wei Zhou.

In 2019, the cryptocurrency was listed on the Binance exchange, which at the time was the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. It was also added to the Coinbase exchange in 2021.

DOGE was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a lighthearted joke.

However, the cryptocurrency's popularity skyrocketed in early 2021, thanks in part to social media endorsements from celebrities like Elon Musk.

The addition of DOGE to Coins Pro's trading pairs further expands the platform's offerings, providing users with more options to diversify their crypto portfolios.

According to data provided by CoinMarkeCap, XRP and Shiba Inu are among the most traded cryptocurrencies on the exchange.  

As reported by U.Today, the Philipine exchange added support for SHIB last July.   

