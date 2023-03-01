Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted at Fast Food Wendy's and 600 Businesses via This Partnership

Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments now available at Wendy's and 600+ other stores
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted at Fast Food Wendy's and 600 Businesses via This Partnership
Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now be used to buy Wendy's meals and also be spent at more than 600 other vendors, including major hotels, restaurants and supermarkets in the state of Georgia, via a new Binance Pay partnership.

Binance has announced a new partnership between Binance Pay and CityPay.io, a crypto payment gateway based in Georgia.

The exchange announced the development in this way: "Georgia Crypto Payments Binance Pay partners with CityPay.io, allowing users in the region to not only secure Wendy's with crypto but also spend at more than 600 other vendors, including major hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets."

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao excitedly tweeted about the development, "Buy fries with crypto."

Binance Pay is a cryptocurrency payment system created by Binance that enables shopping with crypto and can also be sent to family and friends globally.

In November 2022, SHIB was added to the list of cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay, joining cryptocurrencies such as Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Last month, Binance Pay announced its partnership with payment acceptance solutions provider Ingenico, pushing crypto adoption in France. SHIB and other cryptocurrencies can now be accepted in retail stores thanks to the partnership's in-store crypto payment acceptance solution.

352 million SHIB burned in February

According to the Shib Burn Twitter handle, 352,210,738 SHIB tokens were burned in February with 128 transactions. In the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 4,548,935 SHIB tokens burned in four transactions. The SHIB burn rate is up 17.33% in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply

Shiba Inu (SHIB) tops the most searched token on Seychelles-based Huobi Global as expectations remain high ahead of the Shibarium beta launch.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Binance
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

