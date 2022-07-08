Cardano-based Revuto Starts Offering Subscriptions as NFTs

A new instrument by one of Croatia's leading start-ups is set to unlock new opportunities for the segment of subscription and for the entire "real-world" Web3 implementations segment.

Revuto offers Netflix, Spotify subscriptions as non-fungible tokens: What are "Revulution NFTs?"

According to the official statement shared by the Revuto team, its ecosystem has started offering a completely new type of cryptocurrency tokens, i.e., "tokenized subscriptions."

Thanks to a partnership with Railsr (former Railsbank), a crypto-friendly digital banking heavyweight, Revuto is now available to sell subscritions to Spotify and Netflix as non-fungible tokens (NFTs); the provider just issued a virtual card to pay for the subscriptions.

The new instrument, dubbed "Revulution NFTs," will also be avaliable for sale on secondary markets; users will be free to trade them on third-party platforms. Once this or that "Revulution NFT" is sold, Revuto closes the associated virtual card and transfers the rights to another customer.

Vedran Vukman, CEO and co-founder of Revuto, stresses that this instrument can be profitable for both traders and holders of cryptocurrency:

Based on the feedback we received from our 350,000 active and verified users, we have decided to give the community exactly what they have asked for – a solution that guarantees a stable subscription fee, that they can share with their friends or family members in a simple and straightforward way. Moreover, in case they are not using the service, the users can simply get their money back or even profit from selling the NFTs.

First Revuto NFTs to be launched on July 11, 2022

Josipa Majić, co-founder of Revuto, is sure that new services besides Spotify and Netflix will soon be integrated into Revuto's ecosystem:

Our Revulution NFT for Netflix or Spotify is just the start, and also an introduction to the subscription NFTs that people will be able to use to pay for any subscription in the world, for however long they want. Also, by using this particular innovation, the users will get discounts when selecting their subscriptions, coupled with the possibility of either gifting or selling them to other users. With such a unique approach, Revuto is introducing something completely new to the world of subscriptions, something that will enable the creation of an entirely new market of prepaid unused subscriptions.

The first token sale will kick off at 12.00 p.m. (CET) on July 11, 2022. NFTs will be offered for $349 in equivalent on the official Revuto website.

Visitors will be able to pay for the NFTs with both fiat (credit, debit cards) or cryptocurency.