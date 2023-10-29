Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) TVL Growth Remains Unhinged, Hits $250 Million

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano shows exceptional performance in DeFi landscape, turning into one of fastest-growing networks in field
Sun, 10/29/2023 - 13:45
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Cardano's TVL growth on the DeFi landscape stands out, not just for its foundational philosophy but also its incredible growth metrics in recent times, data shows. The total value locked (TVL) in Cardano recently surged past an impressive milestone of $250 million, cementing its place as one of the most actively growing networks in the DeFi arena.

Comparing Cardano's growth trajectory to another significant player, Ergo, sheds light on the momentum ADA has managed to garner. As of late October 2023, Ergo's TVL is recorded at approximately $7.16 million. While Ergo has its merits and has shown consistent growth over the past year, the pace at which Cardano has scaled is undeniably faster. The Cardano chart, as depicted, showcases a steep rise in its TVL, particularly around the latter half of 2023, highlighting a surge in interest and investment in the platform.

Cardano chart
Source: TradingView

Furthermore, some more granular metrics emphasize Cardano's robust ecosystem. The stablecoins market capitalization on Cardano has reached $15.93 million, with a 24-hour volume of $2.82 million and a commendable 39,031 active addresses.

In contrast, Ergo's stablecoins market cap stands at $387,776 with a 24-hour volume of $75,936. While both networks have their unique value propositions, Cardano's numbers signify broader acceptance and adoption among DeFi enthusiasts and stakeholders.

A variety of factors contribute to Cardano's meteoric rise. The platform's commitment to research-driven approaches, peer reviews and a focus on innovation makes it an attractive choice for those who chase long-term growth and value proposition rather than quick speculative gains.

#Cardano
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

