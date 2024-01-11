Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Crucial $0.6 Price Level About to Get Broken: What's Next?

Arman Shirinyan
Cardano gradually gaining momentum on market, but it is not clear what can push it further up
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 13:04
Cardano is currently at the vanguard of the market with other top 10 crypto assets. The $0.6 threshold stands as a barrier between ADA and its next potential bullish phase, with recent market dynamics suggesting a breach may be imminent.

A close analysis of Cardano's price chart shows a gradual ascent toward this critical level, a journey marked by incremental resistance and robust support. Currently, the first local resistance level ADA faces is at $0.58, a point that has historically seen a concentration of selling pressure. If ADA surpasses this, it will likely face its next test at the $0.6 mark, which, if broken, could signal a shift in investor sentiment and a potential uptrend.

ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

Support levels are equally telling, with the $0.55 mark serving as a recent foundation for price rebounds. However, it's the breakthrough of the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) that adds a layer of bullish sentiment to ADA's chart. This crossover is a technical indicator that often heralds positive price momentum, suggesting that buyers are gaining an edge over sellers.

XRP Price Surge Triggers 22 Million XRP Transfer From Major Korean Exchange

Despite these technical indicators, Cardano's current price performance cannot be fully attributed to developments within its own ecosystem. There have been no major announcements or updates that would typically fuel such a rally. Instead, the upward movement we are witnessing with ADA seems to be riding the coattails of the broader marketwide rally, spurred by the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF.

This context is crucial for investors to consider, as it implies that the sustainability of Cardano's price increase may not be independent of general market sentiment. Without substantial ecosystem developments to back the rally, the likelihood of a continued rise based solely on Cardano's merits remains uncertain.

ADA holders should keep an eye on those resistance levels. A conclusive break above $0.6 could encourage a wave of optimism, potentially leading to further gains. Conversely, failure to maintain momentum could see Cardano retreat to stronger support levels for consolidation.

Arman Shirinyan

