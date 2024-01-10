Cardano (ADA) Might Achieve 80% Breakout With This Important Signal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might be on track for an 80% upside move if a signal spotted on its price chart is validated.

According to Ali, a crypto analyst, a promising buy signal has emerged on the Cardano daily chart. This signal, he says, was triggered by a recent touch of the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level.

Ali believes that if this signal holds, ADA could break past the $0.55 resistance, potentially paving the way to higher targets at $0.69 and possibly even reaching $0.93.

A promising buy signal emerged on #Cardano daily chart, following a recent touch of the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level!



A climb to $0.93 might imply an 82% rise from current prices. At the time of writing, Cardano was down 2.92% in the last 24 hours to $0.4977.

The crypto market is seeing a drop as expectations heighten ahead of the SEC's decision on a Bitcoin spot ETF. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that someone briefly entered its X social media account and posted a phony statement claiming that it had approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), causing market volatility.

ADA is also marking a price drop as a result of the market declines. Despite this, Ali believes that the ADA price remains on track, echoing its 2018-2020 price pattern.

If this trend continues, Ali predicts that ADA might consolidate around its current levels until April, setting the stage for a potential resumption of the bull run.

Cardano sees $3.7 million inflows to start 2024

According to the most recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $151 million in the first week of 2024.

Bitcoin saw the largest share of inflows at $113 million, with total inflows over the last nine weeks representing 3.2% of AuM. Cardano also saw notable inflows of $3.7 million.

In separate news, the Cardano lightweight wallet Lace announces the first Lace release of 2024, the Lace 1.8.1 release, which resolves a bug with the signData method failing.