California Signs Crypto Bill Into Law: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has officially signed a new bill into law, marking a pivotal moment for the Golden State's crypto landscape. This measure, which regulates California's burgeoning crypto industry, has been met with enthusiasm by both supporters and skeptics of the digital asset space.

According to reports, the crypto bill, which was passed by the California legislature in August, primarily requires crypto companies to obtain a license to operate within the state.

This legislation comes on the heels of growing concerns following last year's collapse of the FTX exchange and other market tumult. As federal action remains uncertain, California lawmakers have taken it upon themselves to establish a foundational regulatory framework for the industry.

Governor Newsom has been an outspoken supporter of blockchain and crypto technologies. It is worth noting that this is not the first time California has attempted to regulate the crypto industry. In a similar move last year, Governor Newsom dismissed a bill, citing concerns that it resembled New York's BitLicense regulation, which is often criticized for its strict approach to crypto regulation.

Implementation of California's crypto law

The new rule is set to take effect in January 2025, providing crypto companies time to respond to the legal changes. Notably, the law expands its regulatory reach to include stablecoins. Under this law, stablecoins must either be issued by a bank or be licensed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

Additionally, the market value of stablecoins will be calculated using generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of the United States. This regulatory step aims to ensure the stability and security of these digital assets, protecting both issuers and users.

This new California law also clarifies which federal agency, the SEC or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has the authority to regulate the crypto businesses in the United States. This is an important step in defining the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies, which have grown to be an important part of the global financial system.