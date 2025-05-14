Advertisement
    Cardano May Reclaim $1 If History Plays Out Again

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 12:42
    Cardano bulls push for best May rally in four years, with 19% growth on chart
    Cardano May Reclaim $1 If History Plays Out Again
    Cardano (ADA) is in the spotlight as it has managed to sustain its growth trend over the past seven days. With the current pace, the top altcoin is on track to breach a key historical growth milestone. Data from Cryptorank shows that the top coin is likely to close this month as the best over the past four years.

    Cardano price and historical trend

    At press time, the price of the top coin has jumped by 2.32% in 24 hours to $0.8220. Per data from Cryptorank, Cardano has now rallied by 19.8% month-to-date (MTD). 

    This growth rate is better than the average uptick of 9.27% that ADA has registered since its inception. In May 2022, the coin fell by 17.5%, recording a 5.6% increase the following year. However, it buckled in May 2024 with just a 1.36% uptick.

    Article image
    Cardano Monthly Returns via Cryptorank

    The current price outlook shows that the coin is looking to surpass the 55.3% growth it registered in May 2020. If this trend continues, the Cardano price may again surpass the $1 milestone.

    As seen over the past few days, the $1 mark remains a key resistance level for the coin as ADA is now under intense pressure.

    ADA triggers to watch

    Beyond the historical trend, Cardano also has an active open interest market that is widely adopted on the futures market.

    ADA investors are generally profiling the next major catalyst that can drive the coin's price, or at best, help it maintain its current growth trend. The push for an ADA ETF is one of the core products likely to shift sentiment in the long term.

    As regulation is improving under the current setup of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Cardano ETF approval can set the coin up for institutional adoption in the U.S., ultimately driving its price.

    #Cardano
