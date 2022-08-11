California Tech Mogul Slams Dogecoin as One of Elon Musk's Scams

California tech executive Dan O'Dowd took aim at Dogecoin in a recent tweet, naming it an Elon Musk-promoted "scam" alongside solar roofs, robotaxis, the Cybertruck, the Optimus humanoid robot and other inventions teased by Tesla.



O'Dowd attracted media attention after a Senate campaign that seemingly centered on a single issue: banning Tesla's self-driving vehicles.



The Green Hills Software CEO self-funded a series of campaign ads that targeted the largest e-car maker.



O'Dowd expectedly lost his primary to Senator Alex Padilla, winning only 1.1% of the vote. However, his campaign to hold Musk accountable did not stop there.

The Dawn Project, the tech mogul's safe-technology advocacy group, recently published a safety test that shows a Tesla car hitting a child-sized mannequin several times. O'Dowd claims that Tesla's technology poses a threat to "all Americans." Tesla proponents hit back at the recent crash test, claiming that the FSD technology was never engaged during the accident. Musk lambasted the media for reporting on the "scam video." O'Dowd defended the damning test, claiming that the raw video he published clearly shows that the FSD was engaged in multiple tests.In mid-June, Elon Musk was slapped with a $258 billion lawsuit for promoting Dogecoin as an alleged Ponzi scheme. The world's richest person continues to support the meme coin in spite of the price correction.As reported by U.Today , Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer, who called crypto the "facilitator of scams," does not believe that the meme coin is a fraudulent project per se.