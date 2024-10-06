Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for October 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of SHIB ready to grow from current levels?
    Sun, 6/10/2024 - 15:10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The end of the week has turned out to be bullish for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone up by 1.16% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 9.9%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after a breakout of the local level of $0.00001755. While the rate is above that mark, bulls are more powerful than bears. In this case, traders may expect a test of the $0.000018 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the $0.00001773 level. If it happens above it, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.00001850-$0.000019 range within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers may start thinking about further growth when they restore the price above the resistance of $0.00002017.

    Until it happens, there is still a chance to witness a correction to the $0.000017 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001793 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

