SHIB Price Prediction for October 6

The end of the week has turned out to be bullish for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 1.16% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 9.9%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after a breakout of the local level of $0.00001755. While the rate is above that mark, bulls are more powerful than bears. In this case, traders may expect a test of the $0.000018 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the $0.00001773 level. If it happens above it, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.00001850-$0.000019 range within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers may start thinking about further growth when they restore the price above the resistance of $0.00002017.

Until it happens, there is still a chance to witness a correction to the $0.000017 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001793 at press time.