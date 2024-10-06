Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for October 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of DOGE ready to grow from current levels?
    Sun, 6/10/2024 - 14:36
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 6
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has increased by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trying to break the local resistance of $0.11. If a breakout happens, the growth may continue to the $0.1110 zone by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is bullish as the price is on the way to the level of $0.1105.

    If buyers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy may lead to a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.1140 range next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bullish bar. However, if the current candle closes far from its low, there is a chance of a local bounce back to the $0.12 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1096 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

