DOGE Price Prediction for October 6

The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trying to break the local resistance of $0.11. If a breakout happens, the growth may continue to the $0.1110 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is bullish as the price is on the way to the level of $0.1105.

If buyers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy may lead to a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.1140 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after the previous bullish bar. However, if the current candle closes far from its low, there is a chance of a local bounce back to the $0.12 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1096 at press time.