Ekta
Ekta
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 26

Price Predictions
Sun, 09/26/2021 - 16:46
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the current bounceback lead to the mid-term growth of the market?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the week is rather more bearish than bullish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has lost the least from the list as the main coin has fallen by 0.86% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) looks strong as it keeps trading above the support at $39,573 on the daily chart. The trading volume is low, which means that bulls need to accumulate more energy for growth.

Related
BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for September 24

If that happens, there is a chance to see a comeback to the zone of the most liquidity around $46,500. Also, this level serves as resistance.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,030 at press time.

ETH/USD

The decline of the chief altcoin has accounted for 2.10% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as it also remains trading in the bullish zone. If the situation does not change and buyers keep ETH in the area around $3,000, there is a high possibility to expect the test of the resistance at $3,200 where most of the liquidity is focused.

ETH is trading at $2,965 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top loser from today's list with a fall of almost 3%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is located in a wide range despite today's fall, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative so far. Also, the selling trading volume is slightly reduced, which means that sellers are losing their power.

Related
BTC, ETH and DOT Price Analysis for September 24

In this case, if buyers can break the resistance at $1.014 and fix above it, the rise may continue to the area of the most liquidity around $1.13.

XRP is trading at $0.9413 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 26
09/26/2021 - 16:46
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Suddenly Jumps 7 Percent, Leaving Bears in Disbelief
09/26/2021 - 10:20
Bitcoin Suddenly Jumps 7 Percent, Leaving Bears in Disbelief
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Scores Partnership with Fortune 250 Company
09/26/2021 - 09:44
Cardano Scores Partnership with Fortune 250 Company
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya