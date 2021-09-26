BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 26

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week is rather more bearish than bullish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has lost the least from the list as the main coin has fallen by 0.86% over the last day.

Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) looks strong as it keeps trading above the support at $39,573 on the daily chart. The trading volume is low, which means that bulls need to accumulate more energy for growth.

If that happens, there is a chance to see a comeback to the zone of the most liquidity around $46,500. Also, this level serves as resistance.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,030 at press time.

ETH/USD

The decline of the chief altcoin has accounted for 2.10% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as it also remains trading in the bullish zone. If the situation does not change and buyers keep ETH in the area around $3,000, there is a high possibility to expect the test of the resistance at $3,200 where most of the liquidity is focused.

ETH is trading at $2,965 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top loser from today's list with a fall of almost 3%.

XRP is located in a wide range despite today's fall, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative so far. Also, the selling trading volume is slightly reduced, which means that sellers are losing their power.

In this case, if buyers can break the resistance at $1.014 and fix above it, the rise may continue to the area of the most liquidity around $1.13.

XRP is trading at $0.9413 at press time.